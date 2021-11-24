MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Honey Bees ABC's": a vibrant and informative children's resource. "Honey Bees ABC's" is the creation of published author Julie Shā Riggs, a loving wife and mother of three who recently retired from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources at Tallulah Gorge State Park. Riggs is a certified beekeeper and master naturalist.
Riggs shares, "Beginning with A for Apiary, a place where beekeepers keep their hives, and ending with Z for how the honey bee Zips past you searching for sweet nectar, Honey Bees ABC's will certainly introduce children to some simple facts about honey bees. Real photography and realistic illustrations are used on each page, with the intent to excite wonder and to captivate the mind of a child, all the while teaching letters to the very young reader. Even the young at heart will benefit from the educational content of this children's book about honey bees and beekeeping. Honey Bees ABC's should be in every library and in every home library for one purpose: to expose children at a young age to fascinating creatures. Honey bees are truly amazing and very important creatures created by an awesome Creator. Interested in more information on honey bees or beekeeping? Contact your state beekeeping association for more information and for local meetings that are held each month."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Shā Riggs's new book is a delightfully crafted educational guide for young readers to begin learning about the complex life of bees.
Riggs's extensive knowledge of beekeeping is apparent within the pages of this informative children's work.
