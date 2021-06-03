MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When My Spirit Awoke": a spiritual demonstration of the power of God's grace. "When My Spirit Awoke" is the creation of published author Julie Sweet, a respiratory therapist who enjoys helping others, going to the beach, and bicycling.
Sweet shares, "It is in the seeking that we find. The journey of discovery and knowledge is timeless and beautiful. When I see truth, I become whole. To understand differences requires wisdom. Sometimes silence is enough, and other times, I must talk about when my spirit awoke. Thank you for being gracious to me as I uncover who I am."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Sweet's new book is a powerful dialogue of the ways in which the author has experienced grace through a strong faith.
With personal situations and relevant biblical points, Sweet hopes to encourage those who may be seeking a relationship with God through powerful testimony.
View a synopsis of "When My Spirit Awoke" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When My Spirit Awoke" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When My Spirit Awoke," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
