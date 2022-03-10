MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "'A' My Name Is Adam: A multilevel educational book": a helpful opportunity to engage young readers' imaginations. "'A' My Name Is Adam: A multilevel educational book" is the creation of published author Julie Sytsma, a loving wife and educator who resides in Arizona.
Sytsma shares, "'A' My Name Is Adam is an alphabet book created by a teacher who discovered what children enjoy in literature.
"She included many of those same elements into each page of this book: maps and geography, alphabetic order, predictability, letter identification and formation (in both print and cursive), new vocabulary, multicultural children, biblical references, and much more!
"This engaging, educational book is sure to become a favorite in your child's library!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Sytsma's new book will delight and entertain while also educating.
Sytsma draws from years of educating and nurturing young minds to present a helpful resource for parents, guardians, and educators.
Consumers can purchase "'A' My Name Is Adam: A multilevel educational book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "'A' My Name Is Adam: A multilevel educational book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
