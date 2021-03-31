MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Walk with Fuzzy" is a heartwarming book about a boy and his dog. "A Walk with Fuzzy" is the second book in the series by Juliete F. C'De Baca, a native New Mexican who wrote the book in honor of her son, who passed away at the age of twenty.
C'De Baca shares, "This is a book about Billy and his cherished dog. Join Fuzzy on his journey and enjoy a walk with Fuzzy on his adventurous path to see all his horses, cows, and donkey friends that he meets on his journey. Enjoy each picture as this beautiful picture book is for reading aloud or for children to read for themselves."
"A Walk with Fuzzy" is a short story about a boy and his dog who meets new animal friends on a short journey. A short, easy to read story, this picture book is good to read aloud or for children to read for themselves.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juliete F. C'De Baca's new book is a heartfelt story that will take children on a wondrous and adventure-filled journey. All proceeds of this book will be donated to the Service Dogs of New Mexico in hopes that service dogs will help others, as they helped her son in his life.
View a synopsis of "A Walk with Fuzzy" on YouTube.
Readers can purchase "A Walk with Fuzzy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Walk with Fuzzy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
