MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make the Vision Plain: The Lord Showed Me Donald Trump-Others": an engaging discussion of prophetic visions as experienced by the author. "Make the Vision Plain: The Lord Showed Me Donald Trump-Others" is the creation of published author Julius Williams, who was brought up in the Shiloh Apostolic Church in Manchester, Jamaica.
Williams shares, "Do you often dream? Do you have visions, and wonder if they were really true? How do you know the difference when God speaks or the enemy? Will you be willing to speak truth and cause it what it may? In John 10:27, Jesus said, 'My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.' Jesus spoke in the Hebrew tongue to Saul, known as Paul as he was going to Damascus with authority and commission from the chief priests. '"Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou Me?" He answered, "Who are thou, Lord?" Jesus said, "I am Jesus whom thou persecutes"' (Acts 9:4–5). 'Rise and stand upon thy feet: for I have appeared unto thee for this purpose, to make thee a minister and a witness both of these things which thou has seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto you' (Acts 26:16). Your steps to a brighter future begins with you reading this book. Try and develop a healthy self-image. You will enlarge your vision I assume, by this vision which is made abundantly clear. May the Lord open the eyes of your heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julius Williams's new book is a fascinating example of faith.
Williams writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others to seek a stronger relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "Make the Vision Plain: The Lord Showed Me Donald Trump-Others" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
