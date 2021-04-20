MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven Speaks": a contemporary daily digest that allows the readers to feel the presence of the compassionate and merciful Father in their lives. "Heaven Speaks" is the creation of published author June Adams Paugh, a Christian author who has been sending scripture out every morning for about three years.
Paugh writes, "The author is a dedicated Christian who believes that daily devotions are a means of daily contact with and an essential part of maintaining a necessary personal relationship with our wonderful Lord. God's word can be mentally interpreted, but to be able to fully digest its truth and apply it to our hearts, it must be inspired by the Holy Spirit as he provides spiritual truth and understanding. The Holy Spirit spoke the words in this devotional each morning to be shared with everyone who has a desire to understand God's will for their lives as well as those who may be only seeking. Our God is compassionate and merciful, full of hope and love for all, even his sometimes-errant children. May the words of these devotions help us keep our feet on the path he has laid out for each of us and help restore us when we stray from his warmth and safety as we remember that he is only waiting to welcome us back into His loving arms!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Adams Paugh's new book is a great reminder for everyone that God is indeed a source of never-ending love, hope, and compassion. This book will help the readers keep their faith in God stronger.
Through this book, the author believes that one reflection a day can make every reader closer to God.
View a synopsis of "Heaven Speaks" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Heaven Speaks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heaven Speaks," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
