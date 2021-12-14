MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Manual for Living a Victorious Life": a potent message of faith that will pull at the heartstrings. "The Manual for Living a Victorious Life" is the creation of published author June Mendenhall, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who survived stage 4 breast cancer.
Mendenhall shares, "This book was designed to give people hope and encouragement through the Manual for Living, which is the Holy Scriptures. June shows through her bout with stage 4 breast cancer that the Manual gave her hope and a bright future. It gave her strength when she was weak. The Manual gave her peace and joy when their son passed away suddenly, knowing he was in a far better place. She had trained him in Sunday school to love the Lord and he asked Him into his heart as Lord and Savior.
"It is hard to find time these days to read the Bible and know just what is in it for me. This book helps you find out many of the benefits in the Bible and how it will make your life so much easier. God can speak to us through reading His Word because it is alive and powerful to change our lives for the better.
"God has a plan for your life, and it started before the day you were born.
"'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord. 'Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.' (Jeremiah 29:11)
"This is straight from God's Manual (the Holy Scriptures). Take advantage of this plan He has for you and find out what else He has in store for you in this book, The Manual for Living a Victorious Life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Mendenhall's new book is an encouraging and empowering look back on the author's life of faith.
Balancing personal reflections and lessons learned from scripture, Mendenhall's story will inspire readers in their faith.
