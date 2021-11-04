MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "School Is as Fun as Can Be": a thoughtful story for young readers coping with the changes caused by Covid. "School Is as Fun as Can Be" is the creation of published author K. A. McMillan, a loving wife and mother who is a native of Colorado and enjoys camping and hiking.
McMillan shares, "School Is as Fun as Can Be was written for my son, Cooper. He was unsure and afraid what in-school learning was going to be like with the changes happening due to COVID-19. I wrote this to help ease his mind and give him comfort that he will be okay. Even though he may face new challenges, he will get through this with the help of his family, classmates, and teachers. I hope that this storybook will help your kiddos get through this unsure time and most importantly know that school can still be fun."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. A. McMillan's new book is an engaging opportunity to discuss a topic that may be frightening to many young ones.
McMillan's positivity radiates from the narrative found within this charming children's work.
View a synopsis of "School Is as Fun as Can Be" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "School Is as Fun as Can Be" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "School Is as Fun as Can Be," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing