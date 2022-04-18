"Our Father Who Art In Heaven: Volume One Discover the Love of God Beyond Human Senses" from Christian Faith Publishing author K C Uche is an exciting opportunity to find encouragement and direction within one's prayer life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Father Who Art In Heaven: Volume One Discover the Love of God Beyond Human Senses": a potent reminder of the comfort and encouragement one can find within God's word. "Our Father Who Art In Heaven: Volume One Discover the Love of God Beyond Human Senses" is the creation of published author K C Uche, who is originally from Imo State, Nigeria, and relocated to the USA in 2001. He graduated with a doctorate in pharmacy (PharmD) from MCPHS University in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2008, and a master's degree in administration with a major in finance in Westwood College, Denver, Colorado, in 2011. He currently lives in Boston, Massachusetts. He came from a family of seven children and is married to Jane Uche, with six lovely children––Jennifer, Daniel, Whitney, Ijeoma, Michael, and Gold.
Uche shares, "This series of devotionals is to encourage us to grow in our relationship with our Heavenly Father. We have all stayed away too long from Him that it is difficult for us to discover the love of our Heavenly Father beyond human senses. Our Lord Jesus said, 'I have revealed you to them, and I will continue to do so. Then your love for me will be in them, and I will be in them' (John 17:26). So the more we increase in our knowledge of God, the more we remain in His love.
"Beloved, do you want to enjoy the peace and goodies the world and its affluence cannot give? Do you want to live in and experience God's rightness and justice—God's own ways of doing things right? Have you tasted the joy of the Holy Spirit? If not, this devotional is for you. Come and enjoy the fatherhood of God—a divine Father-child relationship God planned for Him and us before the foundation of the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K C Uche's new book is from the author's Our Father Who Art In Heaven series.
Uche shares in hopes of guiding others as they work to build and nurture a strong connection with God through daily devotions.
Consumers can purchase "Our Father Who Art In Heaven: Volume One Discover the Love of God Beyond Human Senses" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Our Father Who Art In Heaven: Volume One Discover the Love of God Beyond Human Senses," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
