"All I Have Is Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author K.L. Smith is a compelling story of hope, healing, and faith as a young woman finds life rocked to the core following a tragic car accident.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All I Have Is Me": an emotionally charged fiction that explores loss and finding peace. "All I Have Is Me" is the creation of published author K.L. Smith, who has worked as a registered nurse in several North Carolina hospitals for twelve years. She enjoys the beauty of Lake Gaston and the company of her family.
Smith shares, "All I Have Is Me is a fictional novel that tells the story of how the Logan family grieves and suffers after their lives are broken and shattered by the loss of their teenaged daughter in an automobile accident. The parents blame the death on their younger daughter, Theresa, who is driving the car. The story is told from Theresa's viewpoint. Life as Theresa has known it changes forever in a matter of seconds. With the death of her older sister, there is no longer any warmth, happiness, or love in the family's life.
"Theresa is heavily burdened watching her parents' endless grief. She becomes tired of being the recipient of the accusatory looks of disappointment and hurt from her parents. She feels that no one cares if she lives or dies. After a failed suicide attempt, Theresa decides to do her best to stay out of her parents' way and bide her time until she can graduate from high school and leave home.
"Upon high school graduation, she joins the army because she has nowhere else to go. The army provides all her basic needs for survival. The army becomes her life for twenty years. Theresa learns to exist and function without allowing herself to get emotionally involved in life.
"After retirement from the military, Theresa feels a need to put down roots. She stumbles upon an old dilapidated farm cottage in a small community. She feels a connection to the empty cottage that no one cares for or loves. Theresa finds that as she repairs the flaws and cracks in the old cottage and brings it back to life, she is also repairing the flaws and cracks in her own life. She renews her faith in God. By accepting love from others, the story tells how Theresa is able to find joy and beauty in living as she allows herself to love, forgive herself, and learn to live again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K.L. Smith's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers witness the life of Theresa through her own eyes.
Smith presents a powerful story within the pages of this enthralling fiction.
