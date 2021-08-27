MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ONE with GOD": a potent self-evaluation that offers hope on the other side. "ONE with GOD" is the creation of published authors K. R. Snoek and Jimmy Gammon.
Snoek and Gammon share, "One with God, in its simplest description, is a self-help book designed to help one along on their own spiritual path to finding a more complete and satisfying relationship with God. Most of us have already began our own journey with God. This is not a book designed to reroute your ideas and beliefs; it is designed to help us develop a greater sense of God's love for ourselves and for others. A spiritual journey is always a very personal and highly individual path that will look and feel much different for each person. There is no right or wrong way and certainly no time frame to attain all the glory that lies ahead of us. This book simply outlines concepts and ideas that will help us achieve a more connected relationship with God and, in doing so, might just help us heal some of the pains and baggage we carry with us daily. By taking a few steps in the right direction, we will also learn to have a better relationship with our self, allowing us to see ourselves as God sees us. Once we become a little more complete and whole, we can venture out and become godlike to others and, therefore, becoming 'One with God.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. R. Snoek and Jimmy Gammon's new book is a compelling chance for self-reflection that can lead to a stronger connection with God.
Snoek and Gammon write in hopes of encouraging others as they seek and strengthen a relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "ONE with GOD" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "ONE with GOD" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "ONE with GOD," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
