"Armed with God" from Christian Faith Publishing author K. R. Snoek is a fascinating exploration of the portion of the heavenly host known as archangels and the compelling roles fulfilled within God's plan.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 16, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Armed with God": an encouraging discussion of the personal component of God's creation. "Armed with God" is the creation of published author K. R. Snoek, a native Texan and proud mother of three grown men.

Snoek shares, "Armed with God is a book designed to introduce you to the archangels in a new, more personal way. Knowing these angelic beings have been sent to us by God is something we aren't taught as we are growing up. I wanted to allow you each to get to know them on a much more personal level, because that is exactly their purpose in our lives.

"Get to know these heavenly host so that they can become part of your daily routine. Knowing that God has created these beautiful spirits for our use during our time on earth can be empowering. Allow yourself to feel the many gifts they are here to give each of us, and in doing so, you will find that, before you know it, you will feel completely armed with God's love. Enjoy the journey."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. R. Snoek's new book is an articulate and informative discussion of the archangels.

Snoek shares in hopes of encouraging readers to consider the personal connections mankind shares with angelic beings.

