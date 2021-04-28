PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaarta, the innovator of real-time mobile 3D reality capture, announced today that U.S. Pat. No. 10,989,542 was issued on April 27, 2021 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent covers Kaarta's novel approach to fuse data captured with SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) systems with data from other sensors to measure and localize sensed data in the scanned environment.
This new patent comes on the heels of the issuance late last month of one of Kaarta's foundational patents (U.S. Pat. No 10,962,370) covering Kaarta Engine. These patents strengthen the Company's growing intellectual property position and serve as the foundation for various continuing patent applications in the real-time mobile 3D mapping space.
This patent covers an advancement that redefines the notion of a 3D map from a locational reference concept to a richer thematic map with more layers of information about the environment. "Knowing the location and pose of sensed data provides great value to a map," said Kevin Dowling, Kaarta CEO. "Kaarta is already deploying this technology for applications such as unexploded ordnance (UXO) and threat detection."
Kaarta's core technology, Kaarta Engine, was designed from the onset to allow for integration with other systems and sensors. Its modular architecture makes it easy to connect to build upon localization and mapping functions. Kaarta Engine is available for licensing to companies who want to incorporate it in other products or need to keep their mapping data on local servers across a wide range of fields of use including mapping, mobile robotics and smart infrastructure.
About Kaarta
Kaarta, the innovator of real-time mobile 3D reality capture, transforms the real world into its digital twin with unprecedented speed, fidelity and ease. Kaarta's patented and patent-pending technology, rooted in advanced robotics, is a fast track from capture to answer, streamlining workflow, reducing time, lowering cost and providing a new level of understanding of spaces for humans and autonomous machines alike. Now the spectrum of stakeholders across AECO, facilities planners and managers, natural resource management professionals and mobile robotics developers can work from the same truth.
