MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letting His Light Shine Through: Confessions of a Wicked Man": a hopeful offering to others who struggle with the dangers of addiction. "Letting His Light Shine Through: Confessions of a Wicked Man" is the creation of published author Kalin Mallernee, a devout husband, father of six, and recovering addict.
Mallernee shares, "Letting His Light Shine Through: Confessions of a Wicked Man is a story of hope and redemption, as well as a call to arms. This book could also in ways be described as an instruction manual of sorts for new/young Christians. As we navigate through our Christian walk, we are going to have seasons of vast spiritual growth, change, and inevitable sorrow, shame, or grief. How we handle the latter will inevitably cause either more spiritual growth or cause us to lose focus on the Lord given our circumstances. At times it may feel as if you are just spinning your tires, but I assure you God is with you. He is refining you in the fire that you may become purified and as precious as gold. Trials are a given when it comes to growing spiritually; Peter, James, and Paul spoke of this (1 Pet. 5:10 NIV, Jas. 1:12 NIV, and 1 Cor. 10:13 NIV).
"I feel called to bring to light the need for transparency in Christian leadership and just as importantly in our personal relationships. The reason for this is quite simple; making our struggles, sin, and temptations transparent to others is encouraging. We don't have it all together and that's okay! We are all sinners, and I firmly believe that as followers of Christ we are to act that way. I'm not advocating in the name of sin. I'm advocating in the name of the one who bore our sin. What I've come to learn over the years, and it took many, is that 'God never wanted perfect; he just wanted my heart' (Cory Asbury).
"Whether we like it or not, the world we live in views us as hypocrites. They see us as hateful, spiteful, and bigoted. Not very surprising given that many of us are. I know that stings a little, but that's because it's so true. I think if we spent more time focusing on sharing the good things God has done, is doing, and will do we could change the world. We all have opportunities in our own lives, workplaces, and communities to share the love of Jesus. But here's the thing; I believe that if we are more transparent with our real feelings, own sin, and the transforming love of Jesus, only then will the world see Christianity the way that we see Christianity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kalin Mallernee's new book is an emotionally honest and direct look at a life affected by addiction.
Mallernee shares in hopes of helping others to find and nurture a sense of faith no matter what adversities may arise.
