MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Unconventional Queen: My Crown Is Fitted": a thought-provoking and emotional work that explores the abuse and emotional toll experienced in the author's life. "The Unconventional Queen: My Crown Is Fitted" is the creation of published author Kamala K. Brown.
Brown shares, "This book is for anyone who, as a child, have experienced rejection that plagued their adult life. This is the book to conquer that demon. This book is to help heal, mend families together.
"More importantly, this is the book for every foster child to celebrate we made it. We have a story, and it will be heard. This is to tell the story that we are more than stat or number. We can do it; we will do it.
"Believe it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kamala K. Brown's new book is an engaging poetic journey that shows the author's growth from being a neglected and abused child to a determined and resilient adult.
Brown writes in hopes of reaching and encouraging others who have experienced similar difficulties in life. With thoughtful reflections and emotional poetry, readers will discover a uniquely encouraging story within.
