MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flowers": a colorful tale about nature. "Flowers" is the creation of published author Kanar Mustafa Ibrahem, an eight-year-old from Minnesota with a love for nature who hopes to become a scientist.

Ibrahem shares, "Flowers are our gift from nature. We love to see flowers, smell them, and sniff them! Their colors make us feel happy. Learn in this book some flowers' names and their colors. Express your feelings when you see or smell flowers!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kanar Mustafa Ibrahem's new book is a fun-filled exploration of nature.

Ibrahem hopes to help others find the beauty in nature by providing young readers with both the name and color of flowers found nearby.

Consumers can purchase "Flowers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Flowers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.