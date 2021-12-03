MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flowers": a colorful tale about nature. "Flowers" is the creation of published author Kanar Mustafa Ibrahem, an eight-year-old from Minnesota with a love for nature who hopes to become a scientist.
Ibrahem shares, "Flowers are our gift from nature. We love to see flowers, smell them, and sniff them! Their colors make us feel happy. Learn in this book some flowers' names and their colors. Express your feelings when you see or smell flowers!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kanar Mustafa Ibrahem's new book is a fun-filled exploration of nature.
Ibrahem hopes to help others find the beauty in nature by providing young readers with both the name and color of flowers found nearby.
