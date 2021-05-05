MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings" is an emotionally intelligent tale created by published author Kara Marziali, an artistically driven, compassionate mother and wife.
Marziali shares, "I wanted to write a book for children that gave them permission to experience a range of human emotions—and a way of expressing these feelings without judgement. Kara is a just sensitive koala trying to process her feelings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kara Marziali's new book is a charming story that encourages children to discuss their feelings. Children will identify with Kara Koala as she explores a kaleidoscope of feelings. This delightful story encourages readers to accept the myriad of emotions we all experience, develop empathy, increase self-awareness, and recognize that sometimes it is necessary to talk to someone about our emotions.
With an easy-to-read writing style and expressive illustrations, Marziali offers parents and children a great opportunity to practice identifying emotions that may not be familiar.
View a synopsis of "Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866- 554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing