MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Chasm": a potent tale of redemption and faith. "The Chasm" is the creation of published author Karalee Ratliff.

Ratliff shares, "Chasm is about the struggle of a man who once was strong and faithful but lost his way. It tells of the combat he endures in his mind to find his way back across the chasm of doubt and dismay to peace and joy. Battles within the mind are the devil's playground. Tim was fighting for his soul and did not even realize it. Prayerful clues were placed by his steadfast family to guide Tim through the various mazes of his mind and return him to them."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karalee Ratliff's new book will engage readers with a compelling battle of faith following a traumatic accident.

Ratliff crafts a heartrending and inspiring narrative for the appreciation of readers from any background.

Consumers can purchase "The Chasm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Chasm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

