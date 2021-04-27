MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Silas and His Stinky Socks": a charming tale of doggy mischief. "Silas and His Stinky Socks" is the creation of published authors, Emily Rangel, an enthusiastic dog lover, and her mother, Karen Rangel, a devoted pre-school teacher.
The authors share, "Silas, the fun, loving dog, loves stinky socks! He goes around the house looking for stinky socks to put under his mama's bed. He is so thankful for the socks that he has found and thanks God for all that he has. Let Silas take you through his journey around the house."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen and Emily's new book is certain to delight readers of any age.
With real photos of the authors dog and a sweet tale, readers will enjoy joining along on Silas' adventure in his search for stinky socks.
View a synopsis of "Silas and His Stinky Socks" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Silas and His Stinky Socks" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Silas and His Stinky Socks", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
