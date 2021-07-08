MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My pillow has wings.: A true story of loss, love and forgiveness.": a touching story of love and faith. "My pillow has wings.: A true story of loss, love and forgiveness." is the creation of published authors Karen and Taelor Ellenbecker.
Karen and Taelor share, "Taelor is a spunky little girl who loves to run and skip and jump. But sometimes she feels sad and even has a hard time falling asleep. Taelor lives with her Nana, who loves her very much and who takes such good care of her. But as soon as the night creeps in Taelor misses her own mom and wonders if her broken heart could ever be glued back together again. Missing someone you love can be so hard. One night, Nana surprises Taelor with a very special gift and introduces her to a very special friend that helps make nighttime less lonely than before. Now, find a cozy place, settle in, and let us tell you the story of Taelor and her pillow with wings!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen and Taelor Ellenbecker's new book is a sweet tale of a loving grandmother and the difficulties associated with having an absentee parent.
With a sincere narrative and engaging imagery, this story is an important opportunity to open conversation with any children coping with the loss of a parent.
View a synopsis of "My pillow has wings.: A true story of loss, love and forgiveness." on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My pillow has wings.: A true story of loss, love and forgiveness." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My pillow has wings.: A true story of loss, love and forgiveness.," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing