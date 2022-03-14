MEADVILLE, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fear Not Little Flock": a powerfully optimistic read that presents a message of hope. "Fear Not Little Flock" is the creation of published author Karen Bennett CAP, CSW, O.M., a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a Certified member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.
Bennett shares, "Dear reader (unbeliever or believer),
"This book was born out of one of Bethel Holiness Pentecostal Apostolic Ministries' Bible studies (School of Purpose and Promise) as we studied the very relevant topic 'the future,' this was given to me as teacher at the closing of the year 2019 for the new year 2020. You see, we had just completed a study called 'hope for the future,' which also depicts the end-time, signs of the Lord's second coming, the antichrist reign, etc., and so as customary, I sought the Lord's direction as to what should be our next lesson. I was divinely instructed and felt compelled with these words: 'stay on the topic as it is relevant to the times.' I obeyed and structured the lesson accordingly for 2020. Then came the virus that took over the world and threw the globe in chaos—COVID-19.
"The future—this topic speaks to both the future of the saved or believers and the damned or unbelievers. We got to a portion in the lesson that outlined heaven as the final dwelling place of the saints under the subhead 'Heaven A Safe Deposit for Treasures/Investments.' Our guided scriptures led us to Luke, chapter 12, verses 15–34, where the Lord told the parable of the rich fool who had no investments for heaven and his unpreparedness for an eternity in heaven. The Lord further reminded his little flock (verse 32) not to be anxious over the cares of this world, life's luxuries, pleasures, and riches—or even basic needs. One who worries, he says, about these things is a person of little faith. He continued to counsel and instructed the little flock as he told them, 'Fear not, it is your father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom' (verse 32).
"Hence, as we observed these unprecedented times (COVID-19) where people everywhere are worried, filled with anxiety, fatigue from job loss, death, the basic needs of life, and the future in many aspects, we got stuck at verse 32, 'Fear not, little flock,' and started exploring some of the 'fear nots' in the scriptures.
"Be encouraged! Be empowered! Be enriched in faith and confidence that has for you a great recompense of reward as you overcome and live in victory, boldness, and God's precious love for you as you explore and apply these practical tips for triumph and positive changes in your life. 'Repent and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and all that are afar off, even as the Lord our God shall call.' Acts 2:38-39."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Bennett CAP, CSW, O.M.'s new book will encourage readers both personally and spiritually.
Bennett shares a message of hope in consideration of the many challenges facing the modern world.
Consumers can purchase "Fear Not Little Flock" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fear Not Little Flock," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing