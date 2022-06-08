"Prayer 101" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Engandji is an informative and thoughtful exploration of what an active prayer life can add to one's spiritual experience.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayer 101": a potent opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth. "Prayer 101" is the creation of published author Karen Engandji.
Engandji shares, "What is prayer? Is it a special practice only a select few can master? What if I'm not a Christian? Can I still pray to God and expect an answer? How do you pray? These are a few questions this book attempts to answer. Karen shares her personal experience and findings about prayer as she encourages everyone to go on a personal journey to discover what prayer really is. Whether you know nothing about the subject or are looking to dive deeper in it, this book is for you!
"Join her on this journey of self-discovery as you read about one of the most powerful practices to date. The goal is to demystify the amazing tool prayer is and to make it more accessible and appealing to all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Engandji's new book will encourage and challenge believers of all backgrounds.
Engandji shares in hopes of helping others discover the powerful strength one can gain from embracing prayer in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase "Prayer 101" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prayer 101," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
