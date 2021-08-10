MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug.10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lola and Harley's Playday at the Park": a charming children's tale of opposites. "Lola and Harley's Playday at the Park" is the creation of published author Karen Irwin, a mother of two and wife of a firefighter who draws inspiration from a lovable yet mischievous dog, Lola.
Irwin shares, "Lola and Harley are the best friends that two puppies can be. They love to play together, and their afternoon of fun is only ended when Harley's mom says it's time to go home. This sweet book of opposites is a great way to help children learn opposite words while enjoying the story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Irwin's new book is a delightful trip to the park with two fun-loving pups.
With a creative story and vibrant illustrations, young readers will enjoy meeting Lola and Harley on a fun-filled and educational adventure.
