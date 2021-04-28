MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Good Dog Show With Bascum": a fun tale about Tyler's continuous attempts of encouraging his dog to get ready for the big day. "The Good Dog Show With Bascum" is the creation of published author Karen Lambert Stutts, a writer and a teacher influencing young children's lives for almost thirty-five years. She is an avid horse enthusiast and enjoys working with her cattle as well.
Karen Lambert Stutts shares, "In the story, The Good Dog Show with Bascum, Tyler is hurrying to ready his beloved dog for a special dog show. Bascum is not happy as he refuses to take a bath, stay tied, and perform his special tricks for the judge. Tyler must then figure out how to help Bascum learn to behave appropriately in order to win first place in the show."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Lambert Stutts's new book gives children an entertaining read along the adventures of a kid and his pet dog. Here, one will see the bond between the two and how Tyler finds a solution to his current problem.
This work brings a wonderful story of friendship and play time.
View a synopsis of "The Good Dog Show With Bascum" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Good Dog Show With Bascum" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Good Dog Show With Bascum," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
