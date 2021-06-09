MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume 2: Patriarchs, Prophets, Kings and Jesus's Genealogy": a comprehensive discussion of the Old Testament. "An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume 2: Patriarchs, Prophets, Kings and Jesus's Genealogy" is the creation of published author Karen Marie Parker, who lives in Montana with her husband, Patrick, and their beloved children, grandchildren, and pets.
Parker shares, "Have you ever wondered how Christianity began? Why do we have churches and how do priests know what to do in mass? In this hectic world, it is easy to take this for granted and value Christianity too lightly, in some ways without thanksgiving or recognition for the thousands of years of fighting for it.
"The Old Testament is an accurate record of Israel's history. An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume Two explores the holy lands with the patriarchs, prophets, and kings. Meet some heroes and villains while uncovering incredible stories about amazing leaders whose sole faith in God alone saved thousands, brave prophets who were victorious in battle, visionaries who could see the rise and fall of a kingdom, in vivid color, all by the hand of God, kings with a heart of gold and kings with a heart of stone. The Old Testament leads us to Jesus Christ, who ministers through his miracles and parables. He teaches us that through humility, kindness, and submission, we become survivors of affliction.
"These events are written with a perspective of topology and include evidence that archeologists, professors, and scholars have uncovered, backing up and supporting the existence of these amazing stories in Sacred Scripture that shaped Christianity today.
"This book will fill your curiosity with just enough facts about Israel's history that you will recognize the power and struggles it took for God's heroic believers. May you be more thankful for God's never-ending pursuit for justice, peace, and the love that He has for everyone. May your faith be more enlightened as you journey with Jesus, uncovering your roots, finding your true identity as a child of God, and may your soul be as courageous as the patriarchs, prophets, and kings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Marie Parker's new book is a solid follow-up to Volume One of the series.
With a straight-forward writing style and relevant scripture, this re-telling is an engaging opportunity to immerse oneself in biblical study and find a newly enlightened relationship with Jesus.
