"An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume 3: Revelation and Angels" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Marie Parker is a compelling discussion of Revelation and the origin of angels.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume 3: Revelation and Angels": a powerful analysis of key scripture. "An Epic Journey through the Holy Bible with Jesus: Volume 3: Revelation and Angels" is the creation of published author Karen Marie Parker, who lives in Montana with her husband, Patrick, and their beloved children, grandchildren, and pets.
Parker shares, "The Book of Revelation can be perplexing with all its symbolism, but I hope to enlighten you with the depth and beauty of this first-century book. We will unveil the revelation Jesus Christ gives in apocalyptic literature and the prophecy of God's direct words that point to a future hope for His faithful people.
"Angels were created by God to primarily serve and worship Him. Because of their high intellect, they understand the knowledge of God's will and to carry out that will with remarkable dignity for that divine purpose and direction. They are entrusted with the task of delivering messages to people. This book uncovers the many types of angels and their ranks in divine governing. Each depict a certain attire and light auras that reflect their specific services. Plus, I have uncovered Scripture to ensure you with the truth about God's angels.
"Sacred Scriptures are God-breathed, God speaking, God's presence, and one way for God to communicate to us. With the help of the Holy Spirit, I hope to draw you to an understanding of the Book of Revelation and the knowing of angels by unlocking these mysteries hidden in sacred Scriptures. I hope that Jesus will come alive for you and enlighten your own journey toward God and His heavenly kingdom. In Jesus's name, I pray. Amen.
"'Now faith is assurance of things hoped for, proof of things not seen. For by this, the elders obtained testimony. By faith, we understand that the universe has been framed by the word of God, so that what is seen has not been made out of things which are visible.' —Hebrews 11:1–3 WEB"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Marie Parker's new book is a comprehensive resource for students of the Bible seeking a deeper understanding of the Book of Revelation.
Pairing careful reflection with relevant scripture, readers will find a welcome opportunity to rejuvenate their connection with God's word.
