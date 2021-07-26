MEADVILLE, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A New Study of the Holy Bible Suggests More Equality among the Sexes": an engaging conversation of biblical gender roles. "A New Study of the Holy Bible Suggests More Equality among the Sexes" is the creation of published author Karen Ray, a graduate of NCSU and Campbell University. She has lived in Sanford, North Carolina, and Fort Pierce, Florida.
Ray shares, "Some say God is unjust, but he isn't. For instance, he was fair in restribution. We punish Adam, Eve, and Satan. The first family, Cain killed Abel, Adam and Eve, not Steve. A new study of the Holy Bible suggests more equality among the sexes is about how there should be more equality among male and female, who are united together to form a family. Women work outside the home, and men take care of the child in the home. Can't you see the first family tree God created? Don't you be a heathen all your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Ray's new book is an intriguing examination of the traditional roles portrayed in biblical stories.
The author writes of the traditional roles familiar to most and how they may not be accurate after all.
View a synopsis of "A New Study of the Holy Bible Suggests More Equality among the Sexes" on YouTube.
