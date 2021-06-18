MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventurous Dandelion Duck": a light-hearted story for children. "The Adventurous Dandelion Duck" is the creation of published author Karen Riggle, a retired clinical pharmacy technician who married her beloved high school sweetheart. Together they have raised two children and have eight grandchildren.
Riggle shares, "This story is about an abandoned little yellow duck. He is taken home by a farmer, who gives him the name Dandelion due to the hair on top of his head, which resembles a dandelion fuzzy. Little did this farmer know just how adventurous this little guy is and what trouble he gets into."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Riggle's new book is an enjoyable tale of the adventures experienced by a small duckling.
With a humorous narrative and colorful illustrations, Riggle's new title is certain delight little ones everywhere.
View a synopsis of "The Adventurous Dandelion Duck" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventurous Dandelion Duck" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventurous Dandelion Duck," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing