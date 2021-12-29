MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fighting in the Dark": a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds. "Fighting in the Dark" is the creation of published author Karimhe Moreno, a native of Nacozari de Garcia, Mexico, who currently resides in Tucson, Arizona.
Moreno shares, "This is a book about a young girl that learned how to love herself through a battle with addiction. Karimhe Moreno writes about how she lost her family, fought through life, and eventually found the one thing that made her feel normal—a pill.
"This book will make you cry, hate, and love all at the same time. This story will show you that you are not alone, that there are others out there that are feeling your pain. After all, who knows what you are feeling better than someone that has been in your shoes?
"You are not alone. That monster you fight is all over the place. In California, under a bridge, in a lawyer on Wall Street, in a firefighter in a fire station, in a soldier back from the war, and in all the places of the globe where we would least expect. We have this idea that an addict is lying in an alley with a needle in their arm when it's not always the case! It may be a businessman that was in a car accident, a teenager that broke his arm playing football, a woman that gave birth to a child, and the list goes on.
"At the end of the day, Karimhe finds a new way to fight this monster. She stays up fighting the urge, wondering if she'll fail. She finds new ways to sleep knowing that in the morning, it starts all over again. She says her prayers, forgets the people that abandoned her, and goes to sleep. In the morning, she puts on a smile, goes to work, lives like there is no tomorrow, and remembers that everything is going to be okay."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karimhe Moreno's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers learn more about the author's life.
Moreno shares in hopes of lifting up those who seek a helping hand but are uncertain where to turn.
