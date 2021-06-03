MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Apple a Day": a profound tale where two farmers visit a children's school only to see the children wasting apples, and the farmers give them a proverb that changes their attitude. "An Apple a Day" is the creation of published author Karina Diazleal, a wife and mother of three children.
Diazleal shares, "Do you know why an apple a day keeps the doctor away? Proverbs are a fun and playful way to learn simple life lessons! Join our farmer friends as they show us that eating healthy can be tasty and nutritious!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karina Diazleal's new book is an educational tool with a tale that teaches readers how proverbs carry knowledge, wisdom, and truths about life. They give a greater potency to what is being conveyed and help readers internalize the meaning enough to apply it in many situations.
View a synopsis of "An Apple a Day" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "An Apple a Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "An Apple a Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing