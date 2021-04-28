MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Picking Dandelions: Celebrating memories of growing up in a small Southern town in the 1950s and '60s": a touching memoir that reminisces the journeys and adventures the author had as she experiences life, love, and challenges. "Picking Dandelions" is the creation of published author Karolen Church Bowman, a pediatrician and family doctor for over forty years. She shares a life in her hometown with her family.
An excerpt from the book summarizes, "Take a journey back in time with Karolen Bowman to the 1950s and '60s in her rural hometown backed up against the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina.
"Share the simple experiences and life-affirming lessons. Get a glimpse of a real world where family comes first and people—mostly—help each other out. Be reminded that small moments add up to important memories.
"Along the way, rekindle an appreciation for your own journey. Help the next generation plant their feet on a firm foundation rooted in their past. Good stories are worth sharing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karolen Church Bowman's new book is a profound read that traces her childhood, coming-of-age, and early adulthood ventures. Taking the readers backwards in time and into a small Southern town, this account will surely be a lovely experience and allow readers many moments of self-reflection.
View a synopsis of "Picking Dandelions: Celebrating memories of growing up in a small Southern town in the 1950s and '60s" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Picking Dandelions: Celebrating memories of growing up in a small Southern town in the 1950s and '60s" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Picking Dandelions: Celebrating memories of growing up in a small Southern town in the 1950s and '60s," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing