PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.
On July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled "Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine." The article detailed how, following a surprise announcement from Vaxart regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine, "Vaxart's shares soared," and "Company insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold." Additionally, the article reported that "a hedge fund that partly controlled the company walked away with more than $200 million in instant profits," and that "Vaxart's board members also received large grants of stock options, giving them the right to buy shares in the company at prices well below where the stock is now trading."
The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Vaxart's board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the above.
Current Vaxart stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/vaxart-inc/.
Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.
CONTACT:
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.