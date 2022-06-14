(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)

 By Kaskela Law LLC

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ("Hemisphere") (NASDAQ: HMTV) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On May 9, 2022, Hemisphere announced that it had agreed to be acquired by its controlling stockholder, Gato Investments LP ("Gato"), a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., at a price of $7.00 per share.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Hemisphere's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

According to Edenbrook Capital, LLC ("Edenbrook"), a holder of approximately 15% of Hemisphere's publicly traded shares, the takeover transaction "is borne out of a flawed, unfair process that benefits insiders at the expense of public shareholders."  Further, Edenbrook calculates "that the equity value for public shareholders should be at least $16 – 23 per share."

The investigation seeks to determine: (i) whether the transaction as structured is fair to Hemisphere shareholders; (ii) whether HMTV shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares; and (iii) whether Hemisphere's directors have breached their fiduciary duties to the company's stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Gato.

Hemisphere shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/hemisphere-media-group-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-hemisphere-media-group-inc-hmtv-following-announced-agreement-to-sell-the-company-at-7-00-per-share-301567118.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.