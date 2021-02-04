PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The partners of GPPF are delighted to announce that Kasturi Sen has joined the firm's Employment and Civil Rights Law teams. Ms. Sen, an experienced employment lawyer, is committed to fighting for social justice and focuses her practice on protecting the rights of individuals who have suffered discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage theft or other violations, or been targeted by unfair non-compete practices in the workplace. She also represents individuals who have been victims of police misconduct or faced other types of civil rights violations.
Ms. Sen began her legal career as an associate in the Labor and Employment Law Section of Morgan Lewis & Bockius in Philadelphia—recognized widely as one of the best such legal departments in any law firm in the country. There, she gained substantial experience participating in single-plaintiff employment and non-compete litigation. As she progressed within the firm, Ms. Sen also became heavily involved in nation-wide ERISA class actions. Ms. Sen has won summary judgment for her clients on single-plaintiff discrimination and non-payment of overtime claims. She has also received injunctive relief for her clients when needed.
After five years at Morgan Lewis, Ms. Sen left to join the Defender Association of Philadelphia, where she served as an Assistant Defender, primarily in the Major Trials Unit, handling serious felony jury trials. During her seven-year tenure at the Defenders, she successfully represented clients accused of felony and misdemeanor crimes, handling hundreds of jury and bench trials and preliminary and suppression hearings. She also trained newer attorneys by co-chairing jury trials with them.
From both her tenures, Ms. Sen gained vast trial and appellate experience practicing before the Third, First and Second Circuit US Courts of Appeal, the Eastern and Middle Pennsylvania federal district courts as well as Pennsylvania state tribunals and the Philadelphia Immigration Court.
In the pro bono arena, Ms. Sen has successfully won asylum for immigration clients in removal proceedings. Ms. Sen serves on the Board of Directors of the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ACLU. She has also served as counsel to the Attic Youth Center in Philadelphia, a non-profit aimed at creating opportunities for LGBTQ youth and youth allies in a safe and supportive community. While still in law school, Ms. Sen served as a summer intern at the Women's Law Project in Philadelphia as part of a pro bono project through Morgan Lewis. For her dedication to pro bono work, Morgan Lewis recognized her with the Morgan Lewis Difference Maker of the Year Award in 2011.
A graduate of Cornell University Law School (J.D. 2008), Ms. Sen served as the Articles Editor of its International Law Journal, a moot court board member, and the academic chair of its Women's Law Coalition. Prior to attending law school, Ms. Sen worked for three years as an analyst in securities fraud for NERA Economic Consulting in New York City. She received her undergraduate degree in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College (B.A 2002). Born and raised in India, Ms. Sen is fluent in Bengali and Hindi.
