MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Day at the Beach": a charming family tale of what one can discover at the beach and the importance of water safety. "A Day at the Beach" is the creation of published author Kate Henry, a resident of Minnesota with a love for swimming.
Henry shares, "The beach is a fun place to be in the summer. What adventure will Bean and Tommy have at the beach? Building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean or lake, and looking for all kinds of sea animals. A perfect place to be on lazy days of summer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Henry's new book will delight and entertain while expressing an important message.
Henry's most recent work will grab the attention of young readers everywhere as they dive into a sunny trip to the beach.
