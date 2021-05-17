MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Backyard Hockey": a fun and delightful storybook where the readers can learn how kids in Minnesota spend their winter seasons. "Backyard Hockey" is the creation of published author Kate Henry, a brilliant author who loves sports and knew how to skate before she was in first grade.
Henry writes, "Kids in Minnesota couldn't wait for the weather to turn cold. With the cold weather, that means turning some backyards into rinks. Backyards are flooded, then turned into ice hockey rinks. Kids would skate and play hockey till the ice melts in the spring!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Henry's new book aims to show the readers how kids in Minnesota learn to skate at a very young age.
