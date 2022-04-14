"My Friend Andee" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Henry is an enjoyable story of a sweet young girl who finds a special bond with an imaginary friend.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Friend Andee": a charming adventure between special friends. "My Friend Andee" is the creation of published author Kate Henry, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in Minnesota.
Henry shares, "Andee is Bean's best friend. She is an imaginary friend. Imaginary friends can be a special part of a child's life, someone who is always there. They are there to help you up, when you are down, or when you just need someone to play with."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Henry's new book is a lighthearted and enjoyable fiction for young readers.
Consumers can purchase "My Friend Andee" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Friend Andee," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing