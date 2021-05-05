MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Please Don't Eat the Cupcakes": a darling story about baking. "Please Don't Eat the Cupcakes" is the creation of published author, Kate Henry, a resident of Minnesota and loving grandmother.
Henry shares, "Kids always love helping to mix everything together to make and bake cupcakes, especially with the frosting. Then imagine if one of those cupcakes could talk! Explore the fun at Gramma Rosie's house to see what special thing happens with the cupcakes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Henry's new book is an enjoyable tale of family home life with a sweet twist.
Bean and Tommy invite you to join them on their newest adventure as they create beautiful cupcakes with their beloved grandma.
