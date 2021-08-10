MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You're Not a Burden: How I Came to Realize There Are No Limits to How Much Love a Heart Can Hold": a gripping exploration of what it truly means to be someone's helpmeet. "You're Not a Burden: How I Came to Realize There Are No Limits to How Much Love a Heart Can Hold" is the creation of published author Kathleen A. Nawojczyk, a native of New Jersey who works as an Executive Assistant for a major pharmaceutical company.
Nawojczyk shares, "'Before I could get a word out, she put her head down and simply said, "I'm so sorry." What? Why is she saying she's sorry? Just then I felt my world go black.'
"'It suddenly hits me; God has entrusted him in my care.'
"You're Not a Burden takes you through the twists, turns, and blindsides of our lives, as my husband battled cancer. Surprisingly, you will see that there is still laughter to be had in the wake of tears."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen A. Nawojczyk's new book is an emotionally honest look into the peaks and valleys of marriage.
Nawojczyk shares a personal and thought-provoking narrative of providing end-of-life care to a beloved spouse.
View a synopsis of "You're Not a Burden: How I Came to Realize There Are No Limits to How Much Love a Heart Can Hold" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "You're Not a Burden: How I Came to Realize There Are No Limits to How Much Love a Heart Can Hold" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You're Not a Burden: How I Came to Realize There Are No Limits to How Much Love a Heart Can Hold," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
