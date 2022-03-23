MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Upon His Wings": a delightful story of a beautiful butterfly's journey of faith. "Upon His Wings" is the creation of published author Kathleen Finkbeiner, who resides in Western Pennsylvania with her husband, two teenage sons, and a myriad of pets, both furry and feathered. She is passionate about Jesus, family, sewing, and creating. For twenty years, Finkbeiner has been honing her upholstery and sewing skills and has a small business called Roomscapes.
Finkbeiner shares, "Imagine being a fragile butterfly on a blustery day. It would seem as if no one was in control and danger was all around. Travel along with this little butterfly as he learns to cling to God and trust in His direction."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Finkbeiner's new book features vibrant illustrations by Makayla Stoliker.
Finkbeiner shares an important spiritual lesson paired with engaging imagery for the encouragement and motivation of young minds.
Consumers can purchase "Upon His Wings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
