MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sally the Sunfish": a darling story for children. "Sally the Sunfish" is the creation of published author Kathleen Kull, who is recently widowed after losing her beloved husband of thirty-five years, Gerald. She is a loving mother of four children who blessed the family with several grandchildren.
Kull writes, "Living in the beautiful Haskinsville Haven, I am surrounded by God's beauty daily. The pond directly in front of my deck provides the setting for Sally the Sunfish. The pond is teeming with life. One day I saw a school of fish gathered at the sandbar and came up with this story.
"When I saw all the fish gathering, I couldn't help but think of my grandchildren when they swim in the pond. They all gather in the same spot. And so each of the fish in the story are named after my grandchildren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Kull's new book is a colorful underwater adventure.
Pairing a sweet narrative with brightly colored illustrations, the author invites readers to take a dive and enjoy this light-hearted story.
View a synopsis of "Sally the Sunfish" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sally the Sunfish" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sally the Sunfish," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
