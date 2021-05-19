MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief: How to Overcome Life's Disappointments, Change and Loss": a stirring roadmap that serves as a gleaming hope to those who are struggling in life. "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief: How to Overcome Life's Disappointments, Change and Loss" is the creation of published author Kathleen Maxwell–Rambie, a business owner and educator who enjoys speaking and is passionate about helping people discover their value and worth.
Maxwell–Rambie writes, "Grief has been one of my best teachers. No one signs up for this process that will touch all of us at some time in our life.
"After the death of my late husband of thirty years, I knew I was not exempt from the process and yet, if I had to go through it, I did not want to waste the pain. I quickly discovered that many people did not know much about the grief process or talk about it. I share in a transparent and down-to-earth way that is easy for those who find themselves in the ashes of life or grief.
"As you read this book, my heart is for you to walk away with tools in your tool belt of life. This book is for those that have had any kind of loss in their life or have friends, coworkers, or family that have had losses. You'll learn what grief is, how it affects us, the challenges of grief, the benefits of grief, how to partner with the process, help those grieving, and the secrets of building a new life. Hopefully, you will see the good in grief, and reading this will unravel any lies you have believed about the process. My prayer is that another layer of healing and understanding will come to your heart, and you will learn how to 'Thrive in Seasons of Grief.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Maxwell–Rambie's new book is designed to help those who experienced loss in their lives and are struggling to move forward.
With this book, the author aims to give healing and strength to those who feel like their darkest hours will last a lifetime.
View a synopsis of "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief: How to Overcome Life's Disappointments, Change and Loss" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief: How to Overcome Life's Disappointments, Change and Loss" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief: How to Overcome Life's Disappointments, Change and Loss," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing