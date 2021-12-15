MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soap and Suds": a lighthearted tale about the importance of family time. "Soap and Suds" is the creation of published author Kathleen Neyland.
Neyland shares, "Everyone has a truth that they need to live and share about Soap and Suds (tubby time). For the author, that truth was committing to daily practice of tubby time, fun time, the best time of day! Teddy Bear and Betty Bear looked forward to tubby time. Both Teddy Bear and Betty Bear dived into the tub of soap and suds which went everywhere. When you love to bathe like Teddy Bear and Betty Bear, your body loves you back."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Neyland's new book offers young readers an entertaining bathtime adventure with two spunky little bears.
Neyland's love of children is apparent within the pages of this vibrant narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Soap and Suds" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Soap and Suds," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
