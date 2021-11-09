MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ghost of Red Shoe Inn": a fun and entertaining tale of adventure in a small town. "The Ghost of Red Shoe Inn" is the creation of published author Kathleen Olson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has always had a love of mysteries.
Olson shares, "Emily was not at all happy that she had to move to New Hampshire from Indianapolis. However, along with her twin brother, Jiggs, she made new friends, and they got into something she never expected. She found a very old envelope with a poem in it that promised that she, Jiggs, and their friends, Pete and Repete, would be richly rewarded if they followed the clues and the direction to keep their actions a secret. The clues led them on a chase through the town and through time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Olson's new book will delight and excite as readers find out what unforeseen dangers lurk in New Hampshire.
Olson's love of mysteries is apparent within the pages of this engaging work. With adventure, danger, and a cast of affable characters, readers will find themselves hooked from the start as they race to find out what could be happening behind the doors of the Red Shoe Inn.
Consumers can purchase "The Ghost of Red Shoe Inn" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
