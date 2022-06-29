"The Wiggle Garden" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Olson is a captivating fiction that offers a unique and realistic view of an ancient queen's life and the lasting effect held over a nation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Wiggle Garden": a compelling look into ancient Persia. "The Wiggle Garden" is the creation of published author Kathleen Olson, a wife, mother, grandmother, and world traveler who lives with her husband of fifty-six years in northeast Illinois.

Olson shares, "Hadassah spent her days doing fancy needlework with her friends and taking care of her guardian uncle Mordecai when the queen of Persia was exiled. The king put out a call for maidens to come to the palace in a search for a new queen. Her uncle asked Hadassah to change her name to Esther to hide the fact that she is Jewish, and he urged her to go to the palace and become aspirant for queen.

"It's an adventure full of love, friendship, intrigue, and revenge for the ages."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Olson's new book brings familiar biblical figures to life within the pages of this engrossing novel.

Olson offers readers an articulate and exciting tale in hopes of bringing the story of Esther to the modern age.

Consumers can purchase "The Wiggle Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Wiggle Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

