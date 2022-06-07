"My Dog Jack" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Wyzkoski is a nostalgic and emotionally charged look back on the many adventures and life lessons experienced during a beloved dog's life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Dog Jack": a potent reminder of the love between pets and owners. "My Dog Jack" is the creation of published author Kathleen Wyzkoski, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and an animal rescue advocate.
Wyzkoski shares, "One day, as I was sitting outside and looking at the pathway Jack and I walked at our camp, there were so many memories so I decided to write about him and all the many adventures we had. Jack was my best friend. I felt his love for me, and in return, he felt mine. God gave us these animals to love and cherish. They have a special place in our hearts."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Wyzkoski's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers learn of Jack's many adventures.
