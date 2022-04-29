"Knotholes and Ladybugs" from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Coker is a moving arrangement of verse that explores a variety of aspects of a faith-guided life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Knotholes and Ladybugs": an enjoyable exploration of life, faith, and hope. "Knotholes and Ladybugs" is the creation of published author Kathryn Coker, born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and raised in Tarboro, who shares three gifted children with her loving husband. Apart from the joy art has brought to Coker's life, she cherishes time with her beloved grandchildren.
Coker shares, "As God showed me how to incorporate the knothole marring the side of a wooden cheese box into part of the scenery I was painting on it. He can do the same with the things that have marred our lives and turn it into something amazing that glorifies Him—and gives you wonderful stories to tell of His Love for you. He wants you to know He loves you and, according to Jeremiah 29:11, 'has a very special plan and purpose for you.' Given to Him, He can take your history and turn it into His story and make you His work of art—like a ladybug in a knothole."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Coker's new book is a creative discussion of God's dedication to creation.
Coker shares a compelling arrangement of moving poems in hopes of bringing a new understanding of God's word to readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Knotholes and Ladybugs" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Knotholes and Ladybugs," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
