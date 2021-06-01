MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Florence": an enchanting account of Florence, a ninety-year-old woman, and her prudent life blessed by love, faith, and poignancy that define her life with fulfillment. "Florence" is the creation of published author Kathy Ann Myers, a proud grandmother of ten.
Myers shares, "One day, we will all get old. Florence is a ninety-seven-year-old woman who is nearing the end of this journey called life. Although we would love for her to be here with us forever, this will not happen. She has lived a long and purposeful life, but one wonders as they talk to her, 'Is she happy with the choices that she made? If she could do it all over again, would she want to?' As we travel through the past with her, we witness almost firsthand what it was like to live the life she lived, we walk with her through her fears, her dreams, her disappointments, her joys, her celebrations, and her humanity. Once we have climbed the mountain of 'the blameless man' (Psalm 37:37) with Florence, we discover the answer to these questions, and maybe even discover a few answers to our own ticking clocks."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Ann Myers's new book invites readers to witness the sagacious path of Florence as she lives her golden days with joy, sorrow, and contentment that prove her readiness to transcend.
This book tackles life, death, and eternity with God through the profound and enriching circumstances of a dutiful and sensible elderly woman.
View the synopsis of "Florence" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Florence" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Florence," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
