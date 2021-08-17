MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Word for the Day": a unique and enjoyable opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth. "Word for the Day" is the creation of published author Kathy Barker, a loving wife and dedicated Christian who has taught Sunday school and worked within Christian summer camps.
Barker shares, "Have you ever experienced disaster that knocks the breath out of you? Watching my son lose his home from Hurricane Florence left me with no words, but my heavenly Father showed me His Words are enough! As I dove into His Word for healing, strength, and direction, His Word dove into my spirit! As I read the Scriptures, words began to jump off the page! Thus my 'Word for the Day' was born. God's Word is always timely and will meet you right where you are! So go ahead and flip through the pages of this devotional collection. You'll find a word for each day of the year. If you're on a tight schedule, this devotional book can work for you. Grab a word-on-the-go or take a word and meditate on it as long as you desire. You can begin with the first page, the last one, or any page between the covers. Wherever you land, there's a nugget of truth waiting for you! Don't forget to check out the 'Word for the Day' for special days located in the latter portion of the book. Here you will find a devotional for each holiday and conclude with a section to help you walk through COVID and any season of crisis. May these pages inspire you to be all you can for your Creator. May God's Word change your life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Barker's new book is an engaging and encouraging collection of reflections that offer readers a positive outlook in times of trouble.
With notes for the everyday moments and the special days, Barker hopes to encourage others through this thoughtful collection of spiritual writings.
