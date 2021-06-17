MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dear Evelyn: Wait for Me": a fascinating epistolary collection of a Marine at war who consistently sends letters to his beloved fiancée to show that love is not measured by distance. "Dear Evelyn: Wait for Me" is the creation of published author Kathy Carroll, who is retired from office management, and is a wife and mother.
Carroll shares, "He was seventeen when he entered the Corps.
"USO dances. Psychiatric hospital. City park. Train station. Hot summer days. Island time. Iwo Jima.
"His name was Paul. Her name was Evelyn. He did ask her to dance, but there was a problem…he didn't know how. He just knew he wanted to meet her. Later on in the evening, he asked if he could take her home. She was in training to be a nurse, and the only way to escort her to the nurses' quarters was to take her buddy along. They rode the bus. That was the beginning of their courtship…
"It wasn't long before Paul was boarding a train and then a ship, headed for the war in the Pacific. Evelyn and Paul had just become engaged. Letter-writing started between them. Prolific letter writing. These letters are encased within the pages of this book. You will want to read them…not only for their historical significance, but to see up close and personal what life was like for the young Marine and his nurse-in-training fiancée during World War II. Fascinating...as you become familiar with the relationships that swirl around them, and as you have a front-row seat to their developing love story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Carroll's new book is an incredible curation of authentic wartime correspondence that shows how true love overcomes, inspiring readers to have faith in their own relationship and cherish communication and expressions of love.
